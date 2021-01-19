Akshay flick 'Special 26' inspired kidnap strategy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram reportedly trained the kidnappers in the Bowenpally abduction case by making them watch an Akshay Kumar starrer, Special 26. One of the accused named Siddharth, a Vijayawada security agency owner revealed this to police officials during interrogation.

Siddharth told the police that him and others were trained to pose as Income Tax officials while kidnapping Praveen Rao and his brothers Naveen and Sunil.

Based on Bhargav Ram’s orders, the accused especially Siddharth, brought other kidnappers to Hyderabad from Vijayawada for the kidnap. “We have arrested a few accused as part of investigation and questioned them.

The accused said they watched Bollywood film Special 26 to learn how to pose as I-T officers,” the police said “The kidnapped victims were taken to a farmhouse where their signatures were forcibly taken,” the police added. The accused are said to have confessed to the kidnap a s we l l a s t a k i n g money offered by Akhila Priya.

Jagat Vikhyat’s driver held?

Investigation officials, with the help of Andhra Pradesh police, have detained Bhuma Jagath Vikhyat Reddy’s driver, say police sources. Akhila’s brother Jagath Vikhyat is said to have played a key role in the kidnap. Meanwhile, Telangana police officers have left for Vijayawada to arrest some more accused in the case while Bhargav Ram i s s t i l l absconding.

Secunderabad Court refuses bail to Akhila In a setback to former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, the Secunderabad Court on Monday refused to grant bail to her. On an earlier occasion too, the court had rejected her bail application in the Bowenpally kidnap case. Meanwhile, her husband Bhargav Ram approached the Nampally court seeking anticipatory bail