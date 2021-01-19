STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All Tirumala temples to come under surveillance

Published: 19th January 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  To protect the temples around Tirumala and on the trekking paths leading to the hill shrine and for the safety of pedestrian pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Tirupati police have decided to bring the entire area under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

As many as 91 small temples are located in and around Tirumala, including some on both the pathways and visiting places on the hill shrine. Henceforth, all these temples will come under the CCTV camera surveillance.Speaking to TNIE, DSP Prabhakar said they are planning to install CCTV cameras at all the temples with Panchaloha idols and valuable ornaments and puja material.

This move comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by a group of pilgrims from Hyderabad stating that some miscreants tried to snatch their valuables while they were trekking to Tirumala via Alipiri path. A similar complaint was also lodged by another group of pilgrims. Soon after receiving the complaints, the police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. 

“All the pilgrims who complained, are wearing gold ornaments,’’ the DSP said, adding that they have questioned bus and jeep drivers if any suspicious persons boarded their vehicles during that time as part of the probe. 

91 small temples    
As many as 91 small temples are located in and around Tirumala, including some on the pathways 
Police are planning to install CCTV cameras at all the temples with Panchaloha idols and valuable ornaments 
The pathways and all visiting places on Tirumala hill shrine will also be covered to ensure safety of pilgrims, said the DSP 

