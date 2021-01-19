STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid row over temple attacks, Andhra CM to meet Amit Shah 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:47 AM

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of attacks on temples in the State and the heat being turned up on the State government by the BJP and the RSS, besides the opposition TDP.

In fact, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had expressed concern over the attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh during his recent meeting with Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha, Pontiff of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi. Following their meeting, the latter had dashed off a letter to Amit Shah, urging the Centre to intervene in the matter. The RSS is said to be planning a protest in Vizag in the first week of February against attacks on temples in the State. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
holds a review meeting on education at
his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday |
Express

However, officials are tight-lipped over the agenda of Jagan’s visit. Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister is likely to brief the Home Minister on the alleged political links to some of the attacks and the arrest of 21 suspects - 17 belonging to TDP and four to BJP - in nine cases.

He may inform Amit Shah about the steps taken by his government such as constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the attacks and formation of communal harmony committees for peace. 

According to sources, Jagan may explain to Amit Shah his government’s view that the attacks are orchestrated with a clear ulterior motive to tarnish his image. It is pertinent to note that the State BJP has been going hammer and tongs at the YSRC government and took strong exception to the police accusing the party’s cadre in a few cases. From February 4, the BJP is set to take out a Rath Yatra from Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district to Kapila Theertham in Tirupati, which is going to byelection in the coming months, to protest against the series of attacks on temples in the State. 

Probe into chariot fire
The CM is likely to press the Home Minister to nudge the CBI to probe the chariot fire at Antarvedi temple. The AP government had already written to the Centre for a CBI probe into the incident

