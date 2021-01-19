Andhra Pradesh staff unions to meet Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of the AP JAC Amaravati (Joint Action Committee of Employees Associations) will call on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan in the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and submit a memorandum explaining their grievances on the conduct of elections to local bodies now.

In a release issued on Monday, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu informed that they will submit a seven-page letter to the Governor explaining the decision taken by the SEC and the opinion of the employees’ unions.It may be mentioned here that after the SEC released the schedule for polls, the employees unions threatened to boycott the election citing the coronavirus pandemic.