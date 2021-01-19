STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre releases Rs 300 crore towards MGNREGS in Andhra 

The Centre has released `300 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards the wage component under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) . 

MGNREGS workers engaged in a construction work. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Centre has released Rs 300 crore to Andhra Pradesh towards the wage component under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) .  

With the fresh release, the Centre so far released Rs 5,838.30 crore to the State in the current fiscal.In a statement issued here on Monday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy informed that the Centre directly credited the wages into the accounts of workers through the National Electronic Fund Management System (NeFMS).

Stating that Rs 5,619.20 crore was spent on payment of wages to workers in the state so far, he said that with the Rs 300 crore released by the Centre, wages have been cleared up to January 12, 2021. There is a surplus amount to the tune of Rs 291.10 crore and it will be utilised for payment of wages in the coming days.

He said that 60 lakh odd workers are getting benefited in the State under the MGNREGS. Asserting that there is no scarcity of funds, the minister directed the officials of all the 13 districts to provide works under MGNREGA to all the wage seekers.

No scarcity of funds 
Asserting that there is no scarcity of funds, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddydirected the officials of all the 13 districts to provide works under MGNREGA to all the wage seekers.

