STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurasala Kannababu refutes TDP allegations

He said it was the YSRC government which arrested pastor Praveen for posting  a video containing controversial remarks on social media. 

Published: 19th January 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A day after the TDP questioned his alleged links with pastor Praveen Chakravarthy, who was earlier arrested for his controversial remarks, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu slammed the TDP for levelling baseless allegations. Speaking to the media on Monday, the minister clarified that he has no links with the controversial pastor. 

He said it was the YSRC government which arrested pastor Praveen for posting  a video containing controversial remarks on social media.  TDP leaders Kala Venkat Rao and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa were making false allegations only to gain political mileage, the minister said. 

He said six cases were filed against pastor Praveen during the previous government. However, the  TDP government has withdrawn three cases against the pastor. He questioned how they can link pastor Praveen to him just because he belongs to Kakinada rural constituency and posting of a photo with him on social media. 

Naidu had shared a picture with Euro lottery fraudster Kola Krishna Mohan, he said and questioned as to whether Naidu has any link with the scam. “Why didn’t the TDP investigate the foreign funding to the pastor?” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Praveen Chakravarthy TDP Kurasala Kannababu
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp