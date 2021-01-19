Kurasala Kannababu refutes TDP allegations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the TDP questioned his alleged links with pastor Praveen Chakravarthy, who was earlier arrested for his controversial remarks, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu slammed the TDP for levelling baseless allegations. Speaking to the media on Monday, the minister clarified that he has no links with the controversial pastor.

He said it was the YSRC government which arrested pastor Praveen for posting a video containing controversial remarks on social media. TDP leaders Kala Venkat Rao and Nimmakayala Chinarajappa were making false allegations only to gain political mileage, the minister said.

He said six cases were filed against pastor Praveen during the previous government. However, the TDP government has withdrawn three cases against the pastor. He questioned how they can link pastor Praveen to him just because he belongs to Kakinada rural constituency and posting of a photo with him on social media.

Naidu had shared a picture with Euro lottery fraudster Kola Krishna Mohan, he said and questioned as to whether Naidu has any link with the scam. “Why didn’t the TDP investigate the foreign funding to the pastor?” he asked.