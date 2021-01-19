STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA lashes out at SP in public meeting, Andhra police association condemns remarks 

In the meeting, the MLA questioned the district police chief who he was to direct police not to register a case under SC, ST Atrocities (prevention) Act after a complaint was filed.

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NELLORE/VIJAYAWADA : Kovur YSRCC MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s allegations against Nellore Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan at a meeting held in Rajupalem village of Kovur assembly constituency on Monday that he was acting on the instructions of the opposition TDP raised several eyebrows. In the meeting, the MLA questioned the district police chief who he was to direct police not to register a case under SC, ST Atrocities (prevention) Act after a complaint was filed.

“As per the rules, they should register a case and the DSP should conduct a probe. If the complaint is proved false, the case is dismissed and if it is true, the accused is imprisoned. Who is the SP to direct police officials not to register a case, because some former TDP minister asked him to do so?” he questioned. 

Mandal Parishad President of Kodavalur Balakrishna posted certain comments against DCMS president Veeri Chalapathi Rao on social media and the latter lodged a complaint with the police against Balakrishna. As per allegation of the legislator, the SP reportedly directed not to register the case under SC ST Act. 

“What is he thinking about himself? This is not correct, and good. I will bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. Does he think the DGP will save him?” the MLA sought to know.  Nallapureddy, adopting harsh language, said that such an action on part of the SP, who was not from the region, was not proper and warned that this was the YSRC government and not TDP’s. At one point, he even dared the SP to take action against his subordinates for registering a case under SC, ST Act. 

Meanwhile, the AP Police Officers Association condemned the “derogatory” comments of the MLA against the SP.  In a press release, the association observed that it was not proper for a legislator to make such comments on a district officer. If he had any objections or grievances with the officials, a complaint should be lodged with the higher officials, but unfortunately, the MLA has aired his views publicly, hurting the sentiments of police, it said. 

Comments

