Naidu reiterates demand for Bharat Ratna to NTR

NTR’s role in providing an alternative to the Congress was memorable.

Published: 19th January 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu offers floral tributes to former chief minister NT Rama Rao on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Offering tributes to TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao on the occasion of his 25 death anniversary, TDP supremo  and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has once again urged the Centre to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’, the highest civilian honour of the country, on NTR.

Addressing party leaders at the TDP central office at Mangalagiri near here on Monday, Naidu asserted that the highest civilian award should be given to NTR considering his outstanding services at the national level. 

“It was NTR who brought all non-Congress parties, including the BJP and the Left parties, on a single platform. NTR’s role in providing an alternative to the Congress was memorable. It (Bharat Ratna for NTR) has been the strong wish of the Telugu people. The TDP will fight for the same,” the TDP chief said. 

The demand for Bharat Ratna to be conferred on NTR has been there for almost two decades. Stating that NTR gave a new definition to politics by bringing in a new era of welfare for the weaker sections and backward classes, Naidu called upon the people and the party cadre to fight against the “YSRC suppression” with the inspiration provided by NTR. 

During his time, the rival party launched attacks on the property of NTR and TDP activists. But NTR came out and launched an indefinite hunger strike, he recalled. “If the YSRC leaders think that they can eliminate the TDP with harassment and victimisation, they are just daydreaming. NTR had laid a strong foundation, on which the TDP cadre have been fighting for people with ethics, integrity and fearlessness,’’ Naidu said. Naidu asserted that every TDP worker should take inspiration from NTR and fight like a ‘Bobbili Puli’ (Bobbili tiger) and ‘Kondaveeti Simham’ (Kondaveeti lion). 

“The YSRC did nothing in the past 20 months for the State. The only thing the ruling party did was filing false cases and arresting TDP leaders. Instead of arresting the culprits in temple attacks, cases are being filed against the TDP cadre just for questioning the desecrations,” he claimed and stressed the need for bringing back ‘Rama Rajyam’, which he said, will be a fitting tribute to NTR. 

