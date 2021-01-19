Naidu using NTR’s name for political gains: Civil Supplies Minister Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu renewed his demand for honouring TDP founder NT Rama Rao with Bharat Ratna, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) launched a broadside against the TDP chief for using the name of his father-in-law and the former chief minister for political gains.

“Naidu comes up with the demand of Bharat Ratna to NTR only on the latter’s birth and death anniversaries. Naidu says he played a key role in national politics and his party was also a part of the BJP-led NDA government.

It was almost 25 years since NTR died and Naidu played a key role in national politics for almost 12-13 years after the death of NTR. Why didn’t Naidu raise his voice for honouring Bharat Ratna to NTR during those 12-13 years?’’ Nani questioned.

On the criticism against DGP Gautam Sawang by the TDP and BJP, the minister said the government will stand by the DGP. He said the police were conducting an impartial probe into the attacks on temples. On the BJP’s plan to take up Rath Yatra in the State, Nani said people in the State are not ready to believe the party, which works only on Hindutva agenda.