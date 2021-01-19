Ready to start all classes from February 1: Education Minister 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Schools for students of all classes are likely to reopen from February 1 if the Centre relaxes the Covid-19 guidelines. “Regular offline classes have already begun for those in classes 6, 8, 9 and 10. Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are applicable only till January 31. If the ministry relaxes the norms, regular classes for the remaining students will begin from February 1,” Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh said on Monday.

The state government wants the schools to resume their regular functioning at the earliest as several students of the government institutions belong to the ‘no-tech’ and ‘low-tech’ categories, whose education has hampered due to delay in the reopening. “All arrangements are in place, and we are ready to start all the classes immediately,” the minister added.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting, directed the state officials to consider all aspects and take a decision on running the classes on a daily basis. The officials were asked to prioritise maintenance of toilets and ensure that lavatories in all the schools are hygienic by February 1. “Take up repair works and solve plumbing and sanitary issues as soon as possible. Prepare an SOP on the toilet maintenance in schools,” the CM said.

The chief minister noted that revolutionary changes were introduced in educational institutions by implementation of the Nadu-Nedu scheme, making English as the official medium of instruction, and providing nutritious food to students through the Gorumudda scheme.Stating that a toilet fund has been set up in schools, he asked the officials to learn from companies like Sulabh for their expertise in toilet maintenance.

In response, the officials informed the CM that a smartphone app had been designed, and committees were set up to ensure the same. Another app has been designed to monitor the students’ attendance, data of which will be uploaded on the platform every day. The data will be accessible to parents too, they said.

To this, Jagan added that parents should be notified if their children miss school, and volunteers should enquire such students’ health. The CM ordered for finalisation of all tenders related to Vidya Kanuka, and timely delivery of kits to the students. Class 7 pupils should be taught in English from the next academic year, he added.

Inter First year students back in class

Classes for the first year Intermediate students began in the state on Monday. However, admission procedure is still underway, and the second and final phases of the admission will conclude on January 25, Board of Intermediate Education has informed. The students were allowed to attend colleges only after producing consent letters signed by their parents. The board has allowed 524 colleges with students’ strength below 100 to function between 8 am and 1 pm; 1,731 colleges where 101 to 500 students are enrolled have been asked to conduct classes in two sessions--from 8 am to 1 pm for those of Science stream and from 1 pm to 6 pm for those of Arts stream or vice-e-versa. Institutions where up to 1,600 students are enrolled have also been instructed to conduct classes in two sessions, but with students attending the colleges on alternate days