Recoveries three times more than new infections in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state recorded a new seven-month low of 81 Covid-19 infections arising in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. In the same period, recoveries were thrice as much as the new cases. As many as 263 patients were discharged from hospitals and home quarantine, according to a government bulletin.

Also, Anantapur did not report any spike for the first time in several months. The new infections emerged from 27,861 confirmatory tests—including 7,083 Rapid Antigen tests—performed in the 24 hours. The state till now has performed 1.26 crore sample tests which turned out a total of 8,86,066 positives at the positivity rate of 7.03 per cent.

Similar to a day earlier, Visakhapatnam reported the only Covid-19 casualty in the state. The high number of recoveries has brought down the actual caseload to 1,713. Kadapa district saw the highest single-day spike of 19 cases contrary to zero a day earlier; Chittoor reported 15 fresh infections and Guntur 13. The aggregate in 10 other districts grew by less than 10 cases each.

East Godavari district has registered the most number of infections till now, 1,24,070, followed by West Godavari (94,105), Chittoor (86,800), Guntur (75,295) and Anantapur (67,558). The least number of active cases of 35 are in Vizianagaram--which also has the lowest number of positives (41,107). Guntur has the highest 284 active cases, Krishna 271 and East Godavari 193. The lowest fatality rate in the state is in Vizianagaram.