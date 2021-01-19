RP Thakur takes charge as VC, MD of APSRTC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RP Thakur, a 1986 batch IPS officer, assumed office as vice-chairman and managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) at the RTC House here on Monday. He took charge from Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, who has been holding the additional charge as VC & MD of the APSRTC.

After assuming charge, Thakur conducted a review meeting with executive directors and senior officials to take stock of the corporation’s financial condition in the post Covid-19 lockdown scenario. The senior IPS officer said that he would strive for improvement of the corporation and pay attention to the welfare of the employees.

Later, Thakur called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli and thanked him for giving him the opportunity to head APSRTC. It may be recalled that Thakur worked as the DGP during the previous TDP regime.

During the 2019 elections, the YSRC even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Thakur, alleging that he was favouring the TDP. Soon after the YSRC came into power, the senior IPS officer was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase. The government on January 14 issued an order transferring and posting Thakur as VC & MD of APSRTC.