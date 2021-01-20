179 new COVID-19 infections against 231 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After registering a record seven-month low a day earlier, the state witnessed an increase in the number of new cases on Tuesday.

However, higher number of recoveries ensured that the active cases remain under 1,700, a health department bulletin said.

As against 81 infections reported between Sunday and Monday 9 am, the Covid-19 tally grew by 179 in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9.00 am with Chittoor seeing the highest spike, 40 positives, of the day.

However, seven of the 13 districts reported growth in single digits: the lowest in Vizianagaram (1) followed by Nellore (3) and four each in Anantapur and Prakasam.

The combined tally of infections registered in the 24 hours in North Andhra’s three districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam stood at 25 while the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 60-odd new cases.

Meanwhile, 231 recoveries and one new death brought down the active cases to 1,660, half of which are in Krishna (250), Guntur, East Godavari and Kadapa. Six other districts have less than 100 people each still being treated for the novel coronavirus.

The only casualty in the 24 hours was reported from Guntur after which the toll due to the coronavirus stands at 7,142.