Amid criticism, Andhra government identifies office spaces for KRMB headquarters in Visakhapatnam

The official said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, states that the headquarters of the KRMB shall be located in AP, but doesn’t specify the location. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department has identified “three-four” office spaces in Visakhapatnam for the establishment of the headquarters of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). 

Though the decision has been opposed by irrigation experts and organisations, and even the Telangana government, the AP officials said that the location of the office is at the state government’s discretion. 

“We have identified three-four locations, which are comfortable and suitable for the river management board’s office, and are in the process of inviting them to inspect the same,” a senior irrigation official said. 

When asked about the Telangana government’s objection to shifting the office to Visakhapatnam, “away from Krishna basin”, the official added, “Where is the headquarters of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB)? It is in Krishna basin. So, what is the problem with KRMB’s office being stationed in Visakhapatnam? It is an administrative office and it needn’t be in territorial jurisdiction.” 

Another official pointed out that the KRMB also has no objection to move to Vizag. 

“We informed the board about our decision and the board has in turn intimated the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti that the State proposed to station the headquarters in Visakhapatnam. In fact, the board has written to us to identify suitable office spaces,” the official noted. 

The official said the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, states that the headquarters of the KRMB shall be located in AP, but doesn’t specify the location. 

It may be noted that the state government, which is preparing the ground to move the executive seat to Vizag, has informed the board in December its decision to station the KRMB in the city of destiny. 

Irrigation experts and organisations such as Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi, AP State Water Users Associations Federation and others objected to it. 

The Telangana government too reportedly wrote to the KRMB. It is said to have told the board that it agreed to relocate the board to Vijayawada, but not to Vizag, which is beyond the Krishna basin. 

