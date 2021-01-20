Andhra Pradesh gets another four lakh Covishield vaccine vials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday received another consignment of 4,08,500 Covishield vials from Pune-based Serum Institute of India.

​Vaccine vials from the second batch will be dispatched to districts on Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, the state immunised another 18,917 health workers against a highly contagious disease as the inoculation exercise entered its fourth day on Tuesday.

Due to the presence of a high number of session sites, 2,929 people got the jab in East Godavari, the highest in the state; Krishna vaccinated the least number of beneficiaries (191).

Only one case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported—from Prakasam district where 486 people were administered the shot. The state successfully performed 362 out of the 364 sessions planned for day four. Similar to Monday, Srikakulam fell short of its target by two sessions.

Clarifying why the district had less number of recipients, Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz said: “As the person who has been trained in handling the Co-WIN application fell unconscious, the work was hampered. Since we cannot continue without using the application, we had stop the process for a day. However, the problem has now been resolved and the procedure will be back on track tomorrow (Wednesday). Those who were supposed to take the jab in the last four days but could not, will be covered in the coming two to three days.”