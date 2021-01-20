Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank bags first prize

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (APCOB), Vijayawada was awarded the first prize for the overall best performance for the year 2018-19, among all the state cooperative banks in the country, by the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks, Mumbai, taking into consideration its share capital of Rs 1,600 crore, business turnover of Rs 13,300 crore and Rs 145 crore profit.

The award was presented at a function held in Mumbai on December 29 last year.

APCOB and CC & RCS person-in-charge Dr G Vani Mohan and APCOB Managing Director Dr R Shreenath Reddy received the award from the hands of MP Dr Chandrapal Singh Yadav.