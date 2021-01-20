STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, seeks Polavaram RCE approval

During an hour-long meeting with Shah in New Delhi, Jagan sought the RCE approval and release of funds at the earliest for completion of Polavaram in time.

Published: 20th January 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevail upon the Ministry of Jal Shakti to approve the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of Polavaram project to the tune of Rs 55,656 crore at the 2017-18 price level index. 

During an hour-long meeting with Shah in New Delhi, Jagan sought the RCE approval and release of funds at the earliest for completion of Polavaram in time.

Jagan also informed him that the extent of land to be acquired for the project had increased to 1,55,465 acres from the previously estimated 1.02 lakh acres. Similarly, the families that need to be rehabilitated, have increased from 44,574 to 1,06,006. 

​He sought immediate release of Rs 1,644.23 crore pertaining to Polavaram project, which has been due to AP since December 2018.

Underlining the importance of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to provide irrigation and drinking water to the parched areas of the region, Jagan urged Shah to instruct the departments concerned to give all the necessary clearances to take up the project. 

Explaining his government’s stand to have three capitals aimed at ensuring inclusive growth of all the three regions of the State, he urged the Centre to issue a renotification for location of High Court in Kurnool, which is proposed as the judicial capital. 

Andhra Pradesh will get grants from the Centre apart from attracting new investments if it is accorded Special Category Status as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State, the Chief Minister said. 

On Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said it began at 332 centres in AP and in the next 10 days, the government will complete the process of vaccinating all the health staff. 

Sources said Jagan, whose meeting with Shah came amidst the political heat generated in the State following the attacks on temples, is learnt to have explained the steps taken by his government to protect temples. 

The issues like setting up of a tribal university at Salur in Vizianagaram district, release of Rs 4,282 crore dues to the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, increase in man days under NREGS from 100 to 150 and sanction of Rs 2,255.7 crore for temporary works in Nivar cyclone affected areas in the State were also raised by the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli earlier in the day, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that the Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi was intended to raise the pending issues like funds to Polavaram, Special Category Status and other provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. 

Stating that there is no political significance to the visit, he, however, said there is scope for talks on any issue during the meeting. Meanwhile, terming CM visit to Delhi a mind game, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy advised the YSRC to stop such games. 

“Whenever the BJP fights for public issues, the government heads will go to Delhi,” he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Amit Shah
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp