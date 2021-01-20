CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, seeks Polavaram RCE approval

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevail upon the Ministry of Jal Shakti to approve the Revised Cost Estimates (RCE) of Polavaram project to the tune of Rs 55,656 crore at the 2017-18 price level index.

During an hour-long meeting with Shah in New Delhi, Jagan sought the RCE approval and release of funds at the earliest for completion of Polavaram in time.

Jagan also informed him that the extent of land to be acquired for the project had increased to 1,55,465 acres from the previously estimated 1.02 lakh acres. Similarly, the families that need to be rehabilitated, have increased from 44,574 to 1,06,006.

​He sought immediate release of Rs 1,644.23 crore pertaining to Polavaram project, which has been due to AP since December 2018.

Underlining the importance of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme to provide irrigation and drinking water to the parched areas of the region, Jagan urged Shah to instruct the departments concerned to give all the necessary clearances to take up the project.

Explaining his government’s stand to have three capitals aimed at ensuring inclusive growth of all the three regions of the State, he urged the Centre to issue a renotification for location of High Court in Kurnool, which is proposed as the judicial capital.

Andhra Pradesh will get grants from the Centre apart from attracting new investments if it is accorded Special Category Status as promised at the time of bifurcation of the State, the Chief Minister said.

On Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said it began at 332 centres in AP and in the next 10 days, the government will complete the process of vaccinating all the health staff.

Sources said Jagan, whose meeting with Shah came amidst the political heat generated in the State following the attacks on temples, is learnt to have explained the steps taken by his government to protect temples.

The issues like setting up of a tribal university at Salur in Vizianagaram district, release of Rs 4,282 crore dues to the AP State Civil Supplies Corporation, increase in man days under NREGS from 100 to 150 and sanction of Rs 2,255.7 crore for temporary works in Nivar cyclone affected areas in the State were also raised by the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli earlier in the day, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asserted that the Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi was intended to raise the pending issues like funds to Polavaram, Special Category Status and other provisions mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Stating that there is no political significance to the visit, he, however, said there is scope for talks on any issue during the meeting. Meanwhile, terming CM visit to Delhi a mind game, BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy advised the YSRC to stop such games.

“Whenever the BJP fights for public issues, the government heads will go to Delhi,” he alleged.