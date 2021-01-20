Employees urge Governor Biswabushan Harichandan to stop local bodies election

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government employees union leaders under the banner of the AP JAC Amaravati Employees Association called on Governor Biswabushan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, and submitted a seven-page memorandum explaining their objections to conduct of elections to local bodies.

Conducting elections at this juncture will result in thousands of employees contracting coronavirus, they said and took exception to the “unilateral” decision of the SEC.

​They urged the Governor to use his discretionary powers provided by the Constitution to stop the elections in the state until the completion of the vaccination drive.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, APSRTC PTD Employees’ Union president YV Rao, Headmasters’ Association president GV Narayana Reddy and Police Officers Association president J Srinivasa Rao submitted the memorandum to the Governor.