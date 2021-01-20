Loan disbursement to be completed by March-end: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to give priority to the schemes including Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Bima, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted them to complete the loan disbursement process under the schemes by the end of March.

Suggesting the officials to focus on selection of beneficiaries for various employment generation programmes being taken up under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, he said that more number of beneficiaries should be added in the second phase.

The Chief Minister felt that it would be better to use the financial support being extended by the government as an investment towards generation of employment, instead of using it for individual purposes.

This would improve the living standard of the family and strengthen the rural economy, he observed.

During a review meeting on YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara, YSR Bima and Jagananna Thodu schemes held in his camp office at Tadepalli, near here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to make arrangements for providing animal feed and medicines for the beneficiaries of Jeevakranti scheme through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Even if the beneficiaries want to sell the cattle, it can be done through the RBKs, he said and asked the officials to maintain the complete health records of the cattle and provide all services from feed to sale in the RBKs.

AP-Amul to be extended to three more districts

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about the AP-Amul project, which is currently being implemented in three districts — Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

​The officials informed that the AP-Amul project will be extended to Guntur and West Godavari districts in the first week of February and it will be expanded to other districts across the state by March 31, 2022.