Telugu Desam Party plans 10-day yatra in Tirupati Lok Sabha segment ahead of by-election

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to take out ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ for 10 days from January 21 covering over 700 villages in the Tirupati parliamentary segment, ahead of the by-election, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.

​Announcing the decision, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the cadre to expose the YSRC “misdeeds and corruption” before the public.

“Everybody has a duty to protect the sacredness of Tirupati and Tirumala. Awareness should be created among people on the industries brought in Tirupati and Nellore under the TDP rule and how these districts were ignored by the YSRC government. Not a single industry was brought in the past 20 months. Not a single irrigation project was completed,’’ he observed.

Naidu alleged that criminal gangs were having a field day thanks to direct patronage from the ruling YSRC. Jagan had already surpassed ‘Sisupala’ by making more than a hundred mistakes, he alleged.

Addressing the party leaders of Tirupati parliamentary constituency through a video conference on Tuesday, Naidu claimed that over 2,000 farmers committed suicides in just 20 months, 400 atrocities were committed on women and physical attacks were reported at 1,350 places.

Over 16 TDP activists were murdered.

Gangi Reddy was murdered at Thamballapalle. Dalit youth Om Pratap was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Punganur, he said.

Naidu asked whether the people would vote for a party, which was robbing thousands of crores of public money in the name of house sites distribution. Asserting that the TDP is a secular party and that it will not tolerate attack on any of the places of worship, he said the party respected all the religions whether it was in power or in the opposition.

Naidu also alleged that the otherwise peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities.