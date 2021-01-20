STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Desam Party plans 10-day yatra in Tirupati Lok Sabha segment ahead of by-election

​Announcing the decision, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the cadre to expose the YSRC 'misdeeds and corruption' before the public.

Published: 20th January 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP has decided to take out ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ for 10 days from January 21 covering over 700 villages in the Tirupati parliamentary segment, ahead of the by-election, the schedule of which is yet to be announced. 

​Announcing the decision, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the cadre to expose the YSRC “misdeeds and corruption” before the public.

“Everybody has a duty to protect the sacredness of Tirupati and Tirumala. Awareness should be created among people on the industries brought in Tirupati and Nellore under the TDP rule and how these districts were ignored by the YSRC government. Not a single industry was brought in the past 20 months. Not a single irrigation project was completed,’’ he observed. 

Naidu alleged that criminal gangs were having a field day thanks to direct patronage from the ruling YSRC. Jagan had already surpassed ‘Sisupala’ by making more than a hundred mistakes, he alleged.

Addressing the party leaders of Tirupati parliamentary constituency through a video conference on Tuesday, Naidu claimed that over 2,000 farmers committed suicides in just 20 months, 400 atrocities were committed on women and physical attacks were reported at 1,350 places. 

Over 16 TDP activists were murdered. 

Gangi Reddy was murdered at Thamballapalle. Dalit youth Om Pratap was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Punganur, he said. 

Naidu asked whether the people would vote for a party, which was robbing thousands of crores of public money in the name of house sites distribution. Asserting that the TDP is a secular party and that it will not tolerate attack on any of the places of worship, he said the party respected all the religions whether it was in power or in the opposition. 

Naidu also alleged that the otherwise peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Andhra Pradesh By Polls N Chandrababu Naidu Tirupati Dharma Parirakshana Yatra
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp