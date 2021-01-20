STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will take all permissions for Ratha Yathra, says BJP Andhra general secretary

BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also demanded that a case be filed against Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy for ‘threatening’ Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan. 

Published: 20th January 2021 07:44 AM

BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy ( Photo | Vishu Vardhan Reddy, Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the BJP, which has planned to undertake a Ratha Yatra from Kapilatheertham to Ramatheertham from February 4, would seek all necessary permissions, BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said if the police or the government try to create hurdles for the programme, the YSRC would meet the same fate as the Congress, which had attempted to restrict LK Advani-led Ram Rath Yatra in 1990.

He also demanded that a case be filed against Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy for ‘threatening’ Nellore SP Bhaskar Bhushan. 

​Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy came down heavily on the police for not taking any action against the ruling party MLA, who ‘publicly threatened an IPS officer’. 

“Is there no IPC in AP or has it changed to YCP?” he questioned. 

“Some YSRC leaders said they will not allow the Ratha Yathra. So even if they try to create any issues for political reasons or otherwise, we will take out the yatra from Kapilatheertham to Ramatheertham and our national leaders will also participate in it,” he added. 

The BJP leader also alleged that the state police was working from the headquarters of the YSRC. 

 

