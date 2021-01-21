Allegations on SI Vijaya Kumar dying by suicide due to political pressure false, clarifies DSP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning allegations leveled by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao that political pressure for raiding gambling clubs led the Gudivada two-town SI Vijaya Kumar to die by suicide, Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Satyanandam clarified that Vijay took the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Satyanandam said they have issued notices to Devineni seeking proof for his comments and making derogatory remarks against police. He said the mysterious death of Vijay Kumar is being investigated and asked opposition leaders to maintain restraint before jumping to quick conclusions without verifying facts.

“We condemn the comments of Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. This type of behaviour never expected from a senior political leader, who also served as a Minister for State. Vijay Kumar took the extreme step due to personal reasons and we are investigating it. Making such comments will demoralise and disturb the integral atmosphere in the police department” the DSP said.

On the other hand, Gudivada police filed a case against Surekha, alleged girlfriend of Vijay Kumar, under sections of abatement to commit suicide.

​In their complaint, family members of the deceased SI alleged that Surekha threatened to file false cases against him for failing to marry her.

“Vijay Kumar continued his relationship with Surekha and she allegedly pressurised him to marry her. We are probing on that aspect,” police said.

