STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allegations on SI Vijaya Kumar dying by suicide due to political pressure false, clarifies DSP

On the other hand, Gudivada police filed a case against Surekha, alleged girlfriend of Vijay Kumar, under sections of abatement to commit suicide.

Published: 21st January 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Satyanandam said they have issued notices to Devineni seeking proof for his comments and making derogatory remarks against police. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning allegations leveled by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao that political pressure for raiding gambling clubs led the Gudivada two-town SI Vijaya Kumar to die by suicide, Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Satyanandam clarified that Vijay took the extreme step due to personal reasons. 

Satyanandam said they have issued notices to Devineni seeking proof for his comments and making derogatory remarks against police. He said the mysterious death of Vijay Kumar is being investigated and asked opposition leaders to maintain restraint before jumping to quick conclusions without verifying facts. 

“We condemn the comments of Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. This type of behaviour never expected from a senior political leader, who also served as a Minister for State. Vijay Kumar took the extreme step due to personal reasons and we are investigating it. Making such comments will demoralise and disturb the integral atmosphere in the police department” the DSP said.

On the other hand, Gudivada police filed a case against Surekha, alleged girlfriend of Vijay Kumar, under sections of abatement to commit suicide.

​In their complaint, family members of the deceased SI alleged that Surekha threatened to file false cases against him for failing to marry her. 

“Vijay Kumar continued his relationship with Surekha and she allegedly pressurised him to marry her. We are probing on that aspect,” police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SI Vijaya Kumar
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp