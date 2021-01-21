Andhra government failed to prevent attacks on temples: TDP state president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TDP State president K Atchannaidu has alleged that the state government has failed to prevent attacks on temples.

He was speaking after inaugurating TDP’s Tirupati parliamentary office near Renigunta road on Wednesday.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to protect the places of worship in the state. As many as 142 temples in the state have been vandalised,” he alleged.

YSRC is blaming the TDP only to cover up its failures in preventing attacks on places of worship in the state, he added.

The TDP leader said that he would quit politics if the ruling party proves its allegations against him on the attacks on temples.