Andhra officials push for clearance of Polavaram RCE at '17-18 price level

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources officials, secretary J Syamala Rao and engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy, met Union Jal Shakti ministry officials in New Delhi on Wednesday and pushed for the clearance of revised cost estimates (RCE) of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) at the 2017-18 price-level (PL) as recommended by the Central Water Commission recently.

The officials will meet the secretariat officials of Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) on Thursday to discuss the issues related to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, which has been stayed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the state to get necessary environmental clearance.

According to information, the state officials met several officials including secretary of ministry of Jal Shakti UP Singh, joint secretary Jagmohan Gupta, officials from ministry of finance’s department of expenditure, chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) SK Haldar, and others.

They explained to them the need for faster clearance of the RCE and fund release, so that the project could be completed as per the plan by December, 2021.

Sources said that the ministry was “technically and officially” convinced with the state government’s arguments. While the CWC has recommended the clearance of RCE at 2017-18 PL, the MoJS has to give the investment clearance for the same. The officials said the ministry responded positively.

On Thursday, the officials will meet the secretariat officials of the MoEF to discuss the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS).

The Chief Minister on Tuesday, submitted a representation to Union Minister Amit Shah requesting clearance for the RLS.