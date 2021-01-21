Andhra Pradesh seventh in India Innovation Index among major states

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh got 7th rank among the major states in the second edition of the India Innovation Index released by Niti Aayog on Wednesday. There are 17 major states. Though the average score of the state, 24.19, is less than the average innovation score of the major states (25.35), AP fared well in the ‘enablers pillars’, including human capital, business environment and knowledge workers.

In the business environment pillar, the State got 100 points in Ease Doing Business and 55.25 in online transactions, and with an average score of 30.06, AP came third after Kerala and Tamil Nadu. When it comes to the Human Capital indicator, the State got 94.11 points in National Achievement Survey (Class X), 87.76 in pupil teacher ratio (higher education) and 64.44 in enrolment in engineering and technology.

In the Knowledge Workers pillar, with a score of 20.86, AP stood in fourth place while Maharashatra, with 22.81, topped the table.

However, in the Safety and Legal Environment pillar, despite scoring 91.07 in pendency of court cases and 89.01 in information technology/intellectual property related cases, AP could score only 63.24 because of 1.23 points in cyber crime police stations. Thus, AP remained in the under-performing category though it stood in sixth place among the major states. Interestingly, the score of AP is more than the national average score of 60.29.

In both the pillars of Knowledge Diffusion and Knowledge Output that come under the performance category, AP remained in the under-performing group by scoring 21.14 and 9.35, respectively. Thus it remained in second place from the bottom in Knowledge Output and 9 place from the top in Knowledge Diffusion pillar. The state’s GSDP stood at Rs 1.07,241.