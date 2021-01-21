Andhra Pradesh youth dies by suicide a day after killing woman for avoiding him

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Nineteen-year-old Dilli Babu, who stabbed a 20-year-old girl to death and absconded, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself to a tree in a forest area near Thurpu palli village in Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday, police said.

Police shifted Babu’s body for postmortem to the Government General Hospital at Chittoor. According to reports, Babu, a resident of Puthalapattu mandal waylaid the 20-year-old and stabbed her indiscriminately, resulting in her death on Tuesday.

Babu and the girl eloped from their village on December 11, however, after their parents traced them in Tirupati they were brought back to Penumuru. They were later counselled by the local police and separated.

Babu who got furious that the girl started avoiding him, killed her in a fit of rage. Local police booked cases against Babu under the Nirbhaya and Disha Acts and were on the lookout for the accused when he died by suicide.

