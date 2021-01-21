Division Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court clears decks for panchayat polls in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clearing the decks for the conduct of election to local bodies in the state as per schedule, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday set aside the order of the single Judge suspending the notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct elections in four phases starting February 5.

The Andhra Pradesh state government is likely to challenge the court verdict in the Supreme Court.

On January 11, the High Court had suspended the notification issued by the SEC on January 8 to hold elections in the State in four phases in February following a petition moved by the government. The SEC appealed the verdict before a Division Bench which after hearing the arguments of the two sides issued

orders on Thursday.

While the State argued that it is not conducive to hold the elections in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and the administration being busy in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the SEC pointed out that the coronavirus is under control in the State and is not so alarming.

Setting aside the order of the single bench, the Division Bench said the elections should be conducted in such a manner that it won't come in the way of the vaccination drive.

Soon after the court verdict, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, in a press statement, said that the State government had submitted a binding undertaking to the division bench of the High Court that they shall do 'everything possible for holding gram panchayat elections and shall not seek

changes of dates.'

"The SEC accordingly is going ahead with the gram panchayat elections as per the already notified programme. The elections will take place in four phases -- February 5, 9, 13 and 17," the SEC said adding that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect sequel to the pronouncement of the judgement of the Court.

The SEC said public representatives shall not be associated in distribution of benefits that would influence the electorate.

The SEC said it will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police regarding poll arrangements at the earliest.