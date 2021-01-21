Eight junior colleges under APSERMC scanner 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four special teams of Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) conducted surprise inspections in eight junior colleges in the State on Wednesday and found several irregularities.

The objective behind the inspection was to find out whether the college managements were implementing GO No. 57 properly or not. Under the GO, the managements of private unaided schools and junior colleges should reduce 30 per cent of the tuition fee for students for the current academic year (2020-21).

“During our inspection of Sri Chaitanya College at Gudavalli, we came to know that the management collected tuition fee between Rs 1.3 and Rs 1.5 lakh per annum from each Intermediate first year student. And what’s more, the students are forced to sit in dilapidated classrooms for 12 hours a day,’’ APSERMC member V Narayana Reddy told The New Indian Express.

“The students have complained to us about the poor condition of toilets in the college. There is no proper water supply in the toilets. The drinking water supply is hardly adequate. It is a pity that students who paid thousands of rupees as tuition fee do not get proper meals,” Narayana Reddy said.

“In Narayana Junior College, the management is collecting exorbitant fees and not even providing basic facilities to the students,’’ another member CAV Prasad said. Besides, the college managements also failed to arrange hand sanitiser and ensure social distancing among students in the classroom as per Covid guidelines.

When asked about the action to be taken against the college managements, he said that they will submit a report to the state government. Based on its directions, necessary action will be taken against the errant college managements, he said.