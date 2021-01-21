Nodal officer to monitor construction of nine temples in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The endowments department on Wednesday appointed a senior officer to monitor the progress of construction of temples for which the foundation were laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

Appointing department additional commissioner-II K Ramachandra Mohan as the nodal officer, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said the state government will take up construction of the shrines in Vijayawada demolished by the previous government.

“For the temples which were demolished and the land put to use for other purpose, the government will construct a temple at an alternate location,” the minister said on Wednesday.

In the first phase, nine temples are being constructed in the Krishna headquarters.

They are: Rahu-Ketu temple (at Rs 70 lakh), Sri Sitamma Padalu (at Rs 9.50 lakh), Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple (near Sitamma Padalu at Rs 31.50 lakh), Saniswara temple (Rs 2 crore), Boddu Bomma (Rs 8 lakh), Lord Anjaneya temple (near Durga temple at Rs 20 lakh), Sri Sitarama Lakshmana Sameta Sri Dasanjaneya Swamy temple (at Rs 10 lakh), Veera Babu temple (near police control room at Rs 10 lakh and Sri Venugopalakrishna temple and Goshala at Kanakadurga Nagar (at Rs 20 lakh).