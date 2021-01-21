STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nodal officer to monitor construction of nine temples in Andhra Pradesh

Appointing department additional commissioner-II K Ramachandra Mohan as the nodal officer,

Published: 21st January 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

In the first phase, nine temples are being constructed in the Krishna headquarters. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The endowments department on Wednesday appointed a senior officer to monitor the progress of construction of temples for which the foundation were laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. 

Appointing department additional commissioner-II K Ramachandra Mohan as the nodal officer, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said the state government will take up construction of the shrines in Vijayawada demolished by the previous government. 

“For the temples which were demolished and the land put to use for other purpose, the government will construct a temple at an alternate location,” the minister said on Wednesday. 

In the first phase, nine temples are being constructed in the Krishna headquarters. 

They are: Rahu-Ketu temple (at Rs 70 lakh), Sri Sitamma Padalu (at Rs 9.50 lakh), Dakshina Mukha Anjaneya Swamy temple (near Sitamma Padalu at Rs 31.50 lakh), Saniswara temple (Rs 2 crore), Boddu Bomma (Rs 8 lakh), Lord Anjaneya temple (near Durga temple at Rs 20 lakh), Sri Sitarama Lakshmana Sameta Sri Dasanjaneya Swamy temple (at Rs 10 lakh), Veera Babu temple (near police control room at Rs 10 lakh and Sri Venugopalakrishna temple and Goshala at Kanakadurga Nagar (at Rs 20 lakh).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp