Police impose traffic diversions at Benz Circle for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's programme 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police have imposed traffic restrictions across the city in view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programme of inaugurating ration door delivery vehicles at Benz Circle on Thursday.

In a press release, Vijayawada traffic police said, traffic restrictions will be in place from Wednesday night 9.00 pm to Thursday 12.00 pm, where vehicles including RTC buses will be restricted to ply on Bandar Road. Both Benz Circle and Kanaka Durga flyovers will be closed till Thursday afternoon.

Heavy vehicles travelling to and from Chennai via Vijayawada to and from Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Hanuman Junction. They will have to go via Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli, Avanigadda, Bapatla,Throvagunat and reach Ongole.

Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Eluru and Visakhapatnam need to take a diversion at Hanuman Junction and reach the national highway via Nuzvid, Mylavaram, G Kondur and Ibrahimpatnam. The same route will be followed for vehicles towards Visakhapatnam, too.

Kanaka Durga Varadi will be closed from 8.00 am to 12 noon for motorcycles, cars and other vehicles heading towards Vijayawada from Guntur. Commuters travelling to the city will need to go via Tadepalli village and Prakasam Barrage road to reach Vijayawada.

Buses to ply on Eluru Road

Buses towards Machilipatnam and Eluru from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) would be allowed on Eluru Road via PCR Junction, Old RTC Y-Junction, Chuttugunta and Ramavarappadu Ring Road.