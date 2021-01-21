STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police impose traffic diversions at Benz Circle for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's programme 

Commuters travelling to the city will need to go via Tadepalli village and Prakasam Barrage road to reach Vijayawada. 

Published: 21st January 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police have imposed traffic restrictions across the city in view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s programme of inaugurating ration door delivery vehicles at Benz Circle on Thursday. 

In a press release, Vijayawada traffic police said, traffic restrictions will be in place from Wednesday night 9.00 pm to Thursday 12.00 pm, where vehicles including RTC buses will be restricted to ply on Bandar Road. Both Benz Circle and Kanaka Durga flyovers will be closed till Thursday afternoon.

Heavy vehicles travelling to and from Chennai via Vijayawada to and from Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Hanuman Junction. They will have to go via Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli, Avanigadda, Bapatla,Throvagunat and reach Ongole. 

Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Eluru and Visakhapatnam need to take a diversion at Hanuman Junction and reach the national highway via Nuzvid, Mylavaram, G Kondur and Ibrahimpatnam. The same route will be followed for vehicles towards Visakhapatnam, too. 

Kanaka Durga Varadi will be closed from 8.00 am to 12 noon for motorcycles, cars and other vehicles heading towards Vijayawada from Guntur. Commuters travelling to the city will need to go via Tadepalli village and Prakasam Barrage road to reach Vijayawada. 

Buses to ply on Eluru Road

Buses towards Machilipatnam and Eluru from Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) would be allowed on Eluru Road via PCR Junction, Old RTC Y-Junction, Chuttugunta and Ramavarappadu Ring Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp