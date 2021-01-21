 Punjab National Bank donates books to children as part of CSR

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Punjab National Bank, one of the leading nationalised banks of the country, established in 1895, completed 126 years of banking service.

​On the occasion, the Bank’s Zonal Manager, Ashutosh Choudhury, visited Vijayawada circle and participated in the Corporate Social Responsibility activities.

An industrial jumbo air cooler was donated to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam. The cooler will be of immense help for devotees waiting for darshan in the harsh summer season.

Bank officials distributed bags, uniforms, books and pens to orphans and needy children at SKCV Children trust.

The bank has also donated Armed Forces Flag Fund to Directorate of Sainik Welfare Association, Vijayawada.

Further, a customer meet of all local branches was conducted and many customers were honoured.