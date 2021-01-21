STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP Andhra chief Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao held for attack on MP Vijayasai Reddy's car

​A posse of policemen descended on the residence of Kala Venkata Rao at Rajam around 8.30 pm and put him into a vehicle.

Published: 21st January 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

TDP AP president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao

TDP AP president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Vizianagaram police on Wednesday picked up former TDP AP president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao from his residence in Rajam in the case related to an attack on YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s car at Ramatheertham village in Nellimarla mandal. 

​A posse of policemen descended on the residence of Kala Venkata Rao at Rajam around 8.30 pm and put him into a vehicle.

Though police were not available for a comment on the case in which the former minister was taken into custody, Kala Venkata Rao, while being shifted into the police vehicle, said that they took him into custody in the case related to attack on Vijayasai Reddy’s car at Ramatheertham.

Palakonda DSP Sravani told The New Indian Express that the neighbouring Vizianagaram district police came to took the TDP leader into custody and they had only provided bandobust. Kala Venkata Rao was shifted to Cheepurupalli police station, reports said. He is likely to be formally arrested on Thursday. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest of Kala Venkata Rao and alleged that the YSRC government was implicating TDP men in false cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao V Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp