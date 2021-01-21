TDP Andhra chief Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao held for attack on MP Vijayasai Reddy's car

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Vizianagaram police on Wednesday picked up former TDP AP president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao from his residence in Rajam in the case related to an attack on YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy’s car at Ramatheertham village in Nellimarla mandal.

​A posse of policemen descended on the residence of Kala Venkata Rao at Rajam around 8.30 pm and put him into a vehicle.

Though police were not available for a comment on the case in which the former minister was taken into custody, Kala Venkata Rao, while being shifted into the police vehicle, said that they took him into custody in the case related to attack on Vijayasai Reddy’s car at Ramatheertham.

Palakonda DSP Sravani told The New Indian Express that the neighbouring Vizianagaram district police came to took the TDP leader into custody and they had only provided bandobust. Kala Venkata Rao was shifted to Cheepurupalli police station, reports said. He is likely to be formally arrested on Thursday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest of Kala Venkata Rao and alleged that the YSRC government was implicating TDP men in false cases.