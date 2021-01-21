Temple vandalism cases: Andhra Minister sees TDP bid to divert attention 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after videos of some persons removing the idol of Nandi from a temple and placing it on the middle of road at Santhabommali of Srikakulam district came out, Animal Husbandry Minister Dr Seediri Appala Raju has described it as a conspiracy by the TDP.

“The TDP leaders are demolishing idols to create communal disputes among different sections of the society,’’ he alleged.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the minister claimed that the conspiracy of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in vandalising idols was exposed with the Santhabommali incident.

“A case should be filed against Naidu under section 153A for spreading lies on religious matters and sections 499, 500 for defaming a political party or person,” he said and questioned as to why the TDP leaders were remaining silent on the Santhabommali incident.

Desecrating Nandeeshwar idol was recorded on CCTV cameras and it was found that TDP state president K Atchannaidu’s disciples, TDP activists as well as a representative of a media house were involved, he claimed.

The police had filed cases against 22 people in the Santhabommali incident including the followers of Atchannaidu and other TDP activists, he said.

Appala Raju stated that Naidu has been devising strategies to divert people’s attention every time the government is doing some good activity for the people.