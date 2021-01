By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Twenty passengers suffered injuries after a TSRTC bus hit a stationary lorry due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog at Chikatigalapalem near Vinukonda in Guntur district on Thursday.

The bus was proceeding to Pamuru in Prakasam district from Kamareddy in Telangana state.

The locals alerted the authorities who rushed the injured to the Vinukonda government hospital.

A case was registered.