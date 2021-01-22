Andhra police foil TDP 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra' in Tirupati, arrest leaders 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed for sometime in Tirupati on Thursday when TDP leaders tried to take out ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ after police served notices against it. Police took many TDP leaders into custody when they tried to reach Alipiri. TDP state president K Atchannaidu and others were detained in a private hotel in the temple town.

TDP leaders Panabaka Lakshmi, Somireddy Rajagopal Reddy and others led by Atchannaidu tried to reach Alipiri for taking out the ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra, as planned. Hours before the commencement of the yatra, police served notices on TDP leaders, who stayed in the hotel.

In fact, the TDP leaders had taken permission from the Tirupati Urban Police for taking out the yatra from Alipiri. However, on Thursday, they received a notice from the Urban Police asking them not to conduct the yatra. Police also stopped the TDP motorcycle rally at Alipiri and took 50-60 party leaders and activists into custody. They also foiled the party’s plan to conduct a public meeting at Town Club, marking the launch of the Dharma Parirakshana Yatra.

Tension prevailed at the hotel where TDP leaders were confined when party activists tried in vain to barge into the hotel. Meanwhile, TDP leaders staged a protest at NTR circle. Police took them into custody. The arrested leaders and activists at Alipiri were taken to MR Palli and Chandragiri police stations.

Atchannaidu strongly condemned the police action. “We will take out the Yatra from Friday onwards. The arrest of the TDP cadre, who are on their way to Alipiri to take out the yatra peacefully, is illegal,” the former minister pointed out.