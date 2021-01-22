STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh second in country for creating MGNREGS jobs

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to control migrations, he said and directed the officials to take it as a priority.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said Andhra Pradesh stood second in the country in providing work to more number of people under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and stood top in clearing the wages to workers in time. 

The state also created a record by providing work to 54.42 lakh persons on a single day (June 8 last year).

Holding a review meeting with DWMA project directors of all the 13 districts on the ongoing works under the MGNREGS at Panchayat Raj Commissionerate in Tadepalli on Thursday, the minister said that work was provided to 15 lakh migrant workers returned to the state during the Covid lockdown and directed the officials to ensure that all those workers staying in their villages are provided with work. 

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to control migrations, he said and directed the officials to take it as a priority.

Alleging that large-scale irregularities took place in the MGNREGS works during the previous regime, he said a vigilance inquiry was going on into the same. 

“DWMA project directors may be of the view that the engineering department will have to take whole responsibility for the irregularities and corruption. But action will be taken against all those responsible for misuse of people’s money,” he warned. 

“As against the total 25.25 crore person days allocated to the state by the Centre, we have completed 22.44 crore person days so far and it is estimated to facilitate another 5 crore man days in the coming two months. If we cross the target, there are possibilities of the State getting 30 crore person days in next fiscal,” he said and directed the DWMA PDs and MPDOs to take steps for expediting the MGNREGS works.

Peddireddy said that there are possibilities of getting Rs 5,000 crore as material component in the next fiscal if the government spends Rs 4,000 crore allotted this fiscal.

Stating that 70 lakh saplings were planted as part of the MGNREGS, he said each and every plant should be protected.

Machilipatnam MP Balashowry, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner M Girija Shankar and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGS Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp