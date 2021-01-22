Bank of Baroda wants to be part of Andhra Pradesh's economic growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bank of Baroda (BoB) Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Later addressing the media, Vikramaditya Singh said that the BoB wants to be a part of AP’s economic growth, adding that they are funding various development activities in the State.

Vijayawada Regional Manger Ch Rajasekhar, Guntur Regional Manager P Amarnatha Reddy, Deputy Regional Manger, Vijayawada Region, SR Tagore and Deputy Regional Manger, Guntur Region, M Vidya Sagar were present at the press meet.