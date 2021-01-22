Bharat Darshan special trains to run from February 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced Bharat Darshan special tourist trains, domestic air packages and holiday land packages from Hyderabad, Vizag and Renigunta from February 20 under the label ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ for promotion of domestic tourism.

Addressing a press conference, IRCTC DGM DSGP Kishore said tour packages include Ganga Yamuna Yatra originating from Renigunta on February 20 costing Rs 7,140 for each passenger, Jagannath Dham Yatra (Secunderabad via Vijayawada) on March 5 costing Rs 5,250 and Ramayan Yatra (Renigunta via Vijayawada) on March 16 costing Rs 11,395 will be covered under Bharat Darshan.

Interested passengers can book their tickets at www.irctctourism.com.