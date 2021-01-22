STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID asks media not to report unverified news on probe against pastor Praveen Chakravarthy

As the situation is surcharged in the state in the wake of vandalisation of idols of a particular religion, publishing unverified reports might further vitiate the situation, the statement said. 

Fake news; coronavirus

The CID sought the media to extend their support by not publishing news items relating to the probe into pastor Praveen. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid allegations of bias in the probe into the controversial remarks made by pastor Praveen Chakravarthy, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday said the pastor was arrested within a day after receiving a complaint against him and probe in the case is being done in a fair and transparent manner.

The CID, in a release, said they have received a complaint on January 12 against the pastor for making remarks hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The Cyber Crime wing of the CID registered a case and the pastor was arrested the next day and was sent to judicial remand.

Later, the CID filed a petition seeking custody of the pastor for further questioning and took him into three-day police custody from January 20. On January 18, the CID conducted searches at his office, residence and an orphanage belonging to the pastor and he is presently in the custody of the CID at its regional office at Guntur.

Stating that the investigation is going on in a fair manner, the CID sought the media to extend their support by not publishing news items relating to the probe into pastor Praveen without proper and authentic information.

As the situation is surcharged in the state in the wake of vandalisation of idols of a particular religion, publishing unverified reports might further vitiate the situation, the statement said. 

Cases have been registered against Praveen under crime number 1 of 2021 of Cyber Crime Police Station, Mangalagiri U/s 153 A, 153 B (1)(c),  505 (1)(c), 505 (2), 295 (A), 124 (A), 115 of the IPC r/w 66 (F) of the IT Act.

