'Khaki is our religion, law our God': Andhra police reply to Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu launched a broadside against Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, the State police retorted saying that some political parties were targeting individuals by making personal accusations.

“Police are above religion. Khaki (uniform) is our religion and law is our God,’’ Deputy Inspector General of Police G Pala Raju said on Thursday.

“An elderly devotee was carried on shoulders to Tirumala by a constable. That constable was a Muslim. Thousands of policemen got affected with coronavirus and 100-odd have even died while performing duties. It is wrong to cast aspersions on the police department and we request political parties to refrain from targeting individual police officers,’’ he said.

On the Opposition criticism that former minister and TDP politburo member K Kala Venkata Rao was arrested illegally, Pala Raju said the leader served notices under 41 of CrPC and was released after questioning him.

​On the attacks on temples, the DIG said there seems to be a conspiracy behind the social media posts on attacks on temples.