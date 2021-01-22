Multiple faculty enrolment shocks Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) has issued notices to the managements of several affiliated engineering colleges in Prakasam district following irregularities pertaining to enrolment of same faculty in multiple colleges.

In a recent verification of the faculty in engineering colleges, it was found that around 2,500 faculty members were on rolls in multiple colleges.

After coming to know of the multiple enrolment, the JNTUK has cracked a whip on the errant colleges. After serving notices on the managements of the errant colleges, the JNTUK directed them to submit their reply by January 25.

As per the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) norms, a faculty member with a doctorate in any technical science subject can only be appointed as principal and some other criteria exists for faculty. The college managements have resorted to the unethical practice of ‘One qualified faculty in multiple colleges’ to reduce their salary bill.

A faculty member of an engineering college belonging to a leader of the ruling party in Vizag, had submitted his credentials stating that he is working in colleges in Guntur, West Godavari, Prakasam, Anantapur and Chittoor districts.

Another faculty member working in an engineering college at Irlapalem in Prakasam district was also found to be on the rolls of engineering colleges in East Godavari, Nellore, Chittoor and Guntur districts.

Similarly, the name of a faculty member working in an engineering college at Chebrolu in Guntur district was found to be on the rolls of engineering colleges in East Godavari and West Godavari districts.

In all, 242 engineering and pharmacy colleges are affiliated to JNTUK. Of the total, 28 colleges have been closed down due to zero admission. In the remaining colleges, around 5,100 students are pursuing BTech and MTech courses in various streams.

“We are shocked to find one faculty member’s name appearing on the rolls of multiple engineering colleges. We have decided to take stern action against the institutions violating the AICTE norms. After receiving reply from the managements of the errant colleges, we will proceed further on the issue,” Professor Ch Satyanarayana, Registrar of JNTUK, told The New Indian Express.