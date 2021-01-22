STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu plays religion card, fumes at DGP for Kala's custody, foiling TDP yatra

Demanding the whereabouts of controversial pastor Praveen Chakravarthy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know whether he was in the residence of the DGP or the Chief Minister.

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a Christian and forceful religious conversions are going on in the State, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said this is what happens when the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Director General of Police (DGP) are from the same religion. 

“A conspiracy is being hatched in the State for petty vote bank politics,’’ Naidu alleged and blamed the Chief Minister, the DGP and YSRC leaders for the “religious disharmony prevails in the  State”. 

“I am asking you (Jagan) directly. Do you all (join hands) to hatch a conspiracy? You cannot act as per your whims and fancies when in public life. If you are in your house, that is okay,’’ he said, while addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Asserting that the TDP is a secular party, he sought to know whether the government thinks that the TDP should not question when Lord Rama’s idol was beheaded, temples were attacked and idols were destroyed. 

“Yesterday too, the Chief Minister instigated some Christian associations, who demanded an apology from me,’’ he alleged.

Demanding the whereabouts of controversial pastor Praveen Chakravarthy, Naidu sought to know whether he was in the residence of the DGP or the Chief Minister. 

“Who is behind him? Whose relatives are protecting  him? Why is he having a bank account in Kadapa? Why are you enquiring him secretly?’’ he questioned. 

Taking strong exception to the alleged  arrest of senior TDP leader K Kala Venkata Rao and denying permission for TDP’s ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ in Tirupati, Naidu launched a blistering attack on the DGP. 

​Naidu went harsh on the DGP saying that it is better for him to resign if he could not discharge his responsibilities properly by succumbing to the pressure from the Chief Minister.  

“I know Sawang well and he was a good police officer. But now he is acting in an indifferent manner, ignoring the maintenance of law and order,” he claimed. 

Stating that it was high time for the DGP to follow the Indian Penal Code, not  ‘Jagan Penal Code’, he said Sawang should at least respect his uniform. Otherwise, he should quit, he demanded. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Andhra Police
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp