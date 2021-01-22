Private colleges in Andhra Pradesh warned against increase in fee
The Board issued a circular making it clear that none of the private institutes are supposed to increase the fees for this academic in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Published: 22nd January 2021 08:53 AM | Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:53 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has once again warned un-aided junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh against charging extra fees for this academic year.
The Board issued a circular on Thursday making it clear that none of the private institutes are supposed to increase the fees for this academic in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The colleges have been directed to collect 30 per cent lesser amount of tuition fees than last academic year’s fees.