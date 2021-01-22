STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah asks to expedite land acquisition for Machilipatnam port

In the first phase, 1,428 acres of land was acquired so far as against the target of 2,350 acres and 922 acres of land is yet to be handed over to MUDA. 

A fisherman goes about his business at the Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district

A fisherman goes about his business at the Machilipatnam Port in Krishna district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday directed the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to complete land acquisition at the earliest for the construction of Machilipatnam Port. 

In a review meeting held with MUDA officials at the Collector’s camp office here, Venkataramaiah said that 34,000 acres of land should be acquired in three phases for the construction of the port. 

In the first phase, 1,428 acres of land was acquired so far as against the target of 2,350 acres and 922 acres of land is yet to be handed over to MUDA. 

​The officials informed the minister that Rs 133 crore is required for acquiring 533 acres of land. 

In response, the minister has directed the officials concerned to hold talks with villagers of Manginapudi, Gopavanipalem and Karagraham.

