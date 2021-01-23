All cops have to be vaccinated in February: Andhra government to SC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government in its appeal petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the AP High Court order on panachayat polls explained that the entire police force of the state is scheduled to be vaccinated from the first week of February.

It explained that the police personnel are also required to ensure secure storage and transportation of Covid-19 vaccination. At the same time, police are also required to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Doing both simultaneously is not possible, it said.

It contended that holding panchayat polls at this juncture would put the health of the people at risk. Concerns regarding conduct of the elections during the vaccination drive were brought to the notice of the SEC after due consultations with the health experts, but they were rejected by the SEC. The Special Leave Petition may come up for hearing shortly.