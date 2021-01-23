Andhra Pradesh High Court cancels TDP govt orders on fee hike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court cancelled the orders issued by the previous TDP government hiking the fees for PG medical and dental courses offered by private unaided medical and dental colleges in the State.

Dealing with a batch of petitions filed in the court challenging the TDP government’s decision to hike the fees of PG medical and dental courses offered by private unaided colleges for 2017-18 academic year bypassing Admission & Fee Regulatory Committee, (AFRC), the division bench comprising Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice R Raghunandan Rao issued the orders three days ago cancelling the GOs 72 and 77 issued by the previous government in 2017 in this regard.

The Bench observed that the government orders are in contradiction to the Supreme Court orders. Further it said the common fees cannot be fixed and the fees should be fixed as per the expenditure incurred by the respective colleges for maintenance and conduct of the courses. The Bench made it clear that Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has the sole responsibility of fixing the fees.

APHERMC was directed to fix the fees based on the expenditure of those colleges in the years 2017-18 and 2019-20 and re-notify the fees of those courses. The Commission was directed to complete the process in three weeks’ time after receiving the complete details from the respective colleges. It was also asked to give two weeks’ time to those colleges for registering their objections and the commission has to respond in writing to those objections in two weeks’ time.