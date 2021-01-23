STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC earns Rs 13.17 crore during Sankranti festival

Similarly, after the conclusion of the festival, a total 2,402 services were operated to all destinations within the State and outside the State clocking a total 13.87 lakh kilometers.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses lined up.

APSRTC buses lined up. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC achieved 84 per cent occupancy ratio and 39.76 per cent earnings per kilometer of operation (EPK) while operating special buses on the occasion of Sankranti and earned a revenue of Rs 13.17 crore. 

In a press release, APSRTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said a total of 3,202 buses including daily services were operated to all places in the State, besides operating services to Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places outside the State before the festival. A total 1,027 lakh kilometers was clocked by these buses during the period, he added. 

Similarly, after the conclusion of the festival, a total 2,402 services were operated to all destinations within the State and outside the State clocking a total 13.87 lakh kilometers. He attributed the success to the hard work of the employees who ensured that Covid-19 norms were followed while ferrying lakhs of people to their respective destinations. 

Comments

