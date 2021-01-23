STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a first, Andhra HC issues contempt notices to its staff

However, the notices were not served on the respondent as directed by the court and the case hearing was also not on the list on December 14.

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the history of judiciary, the AP High Court has issued contempt of court notices to a few High Court employees. High Court Judge Justice  B Devanand issued contempt of court notices to High Court Registrar (Judicial) Alapati Giridhar and another Registrar N Muralidhar Rao and some other staff including section officers, assistant section officers, deputy section officer, examiner and assistants for failing to implement the court’s directions. Hearing in the case was adjourned to February 5.

On November 30 last year, dealing with a contempt of court petition filed against Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records for not implementing the High Court direction to give promotion to an employee as Inspector of Survey, the court had issued contempt of court notices to Siddarth Jain, respondent in the case, and the hearing was adjourned to December 14. 

However, the notices were not served on the respondent as directed by the court and the case hearing was also not on the list on December 14. In fact, notices were sent to the respondent in the case only on December 17. 

While requesting the Advocate General to cooperate in the case, the Judge said that main objective is to protect the stature and honour of the High Court and said be it government officials or court staff, they are equal in the eyes of the court, if they fail to implement court orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Devanand Andhra pradesh Alapati Giridhar
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp