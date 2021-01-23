In a first, Andhra HC issues contempt notices to its staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in the history of judiciary, the AP High Court has issued contempt of court notices to a few High Court employees. High Court Judge Justice B Devanand issued contempt of court notices to High Court Registrar (Judicial) Alapati Giridhar and another Registrar N Muralidhar Rao and some other staff including section officers, assistant section officers, deputy section officer, examiner and assistants for failing to implement the court’s directions. Hearing in the case was adjourned to February 5.

On November 30 last year, dealing with a contempt of court petition filed against Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records for not implementing the High Court direction to give promotion to an employee as Inspector of Survey, the court had issued contempt of court notices to Siddarth Jain, respondent in the case, and the hearing was adjourned to December 14.

However, the notices were not served on the respondent as directed by the court and the case hearing was also not on the list on December 14. In fact, notices were sent to the respondent in the case only on December 17.

While requesting the Advocate General to cooperate in the case, the Judge said that main objective is to protect the stature and honour of the High Court and said be it government officials or court staff, they are equal in the eyes of the court, if they fail to implement court orders.