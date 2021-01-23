Provide unlimited internet to villages, YSR Jagananna Colonies: Andhra CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take steps to provide uninterrupted internet to every village in the State. An unlimited internet network should be set up in every village and internet connection should be given to every house from the network point.

Internet should also be provided to YSR Jagananna Colonies, which are coming up under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme. An action plan should be evolved in this regard, he said.Holding a review meeting with the officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister said the internet network should be developed using non-destructive cables to ensure uninterrupted connection and facilitate work-from-home in villages.

As part of measures to strengthen the power distribution system in the State, the Chief Minister said underground cables should be laid from the HT lines to substations and from there to villages. An action plan should also be evolved to give high tension and low tension power connections at the panchayat level as per the demand and requirement, Jagan said.

Jagan also discussed the proposal of providing laptops to beneficiaries of Amma Vodi and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme in lieu of financial assistance. Beneficiaries of the schemes studying Class 9 to 12, can opt for a laptop instead of financial assistance from next year. The laptops should be of high configuration to cater to the needs of students pursuing engineering and other technical courses.

If the laptop is damaged, the beneficiaries can get it repaired or replaced within a week by submitting it to village or ward secretariats. The officials should ensure that the laptop carries a three-year warranty instead of the usual one year, the Chief Minister said.