Tableau on Lepakshi to represent Andhra in Republic Day parade in Delhi

A tableau on Lepakshi temple has been selected for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi, representing Andhra Pradesh. 

Published: 23rd January 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 07:30 AM

The tableau on Lepakshi temple, which has been selected for Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A tableau on Lepakshi temple has been selected for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi, representing Andhra Pradesh. The tableau showcases the rich, monolithic rock architecture of Lepakshi temple. Besides the temple architecture, it also showcases the spectacular monolithic rock structure of Nandi, which is situated near the temple with 27ft in length and 15ft in height. The colossal structure is reportedly the biggest monolithic Nandi structure in India. Besides the record size, the perfectly proportioned body, finely-carved ornaments and smooth contours add to its grandeur, attracting more people. 

The front side of the tableau showcases the Nandi structure. And in the rear part, the architectural marvel of the temple main arches, pillar architecture of Lepakshi temple ‘Mukha Mantapa’, ‘Arda Mantapa’ or ‘antarala’ (ante chamber), ‘Garbhagriha’ or the sanctum sanctorum and ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ with 38 carved pillars are displayed. 

The temple, as an edifice, is encircled by two enclosures. It showcases the temple’s outer enclosure, a mammoth Ganesha hewn in stone and leaning against a rock.  Perpendicular to it is a massive Naga with three coils and seven hoods.  It forms a sheltering canopy over black granite Shiva Lingam.  Also depicts the finest specimens of mural paintings of Veerabhadra.  On the tableau the traditional music oriented traditional art form called veeranatyam, which tells about the tale of Veerabhadra during Daksha Yagyam is also displayed.

